MasterCard Aktie
WKN DE: A0F602 / ISIN: US57636Q1040
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24.04.2026 14:15:00
Visa and Mastercard: Still the Widest Moats in Financial Services?
Chances are that you have a Visa (NYSE: V) or Mastercard (NYSE: MA) credit or debit card in your wallet right now. These companies have come to dominate the payments landscape, and investors need to take notice.According to research from The Motley Fool, Visa and Mastercard are two of the most valuable businesses in financial services. They have clearly achieved monster success.But do these companies still possess the widest economic moats in the industry?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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