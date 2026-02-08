:be Aktie

Visa and Mastercard Execs Recently Dismissed Stablecoin Utility. Should Crypto Investors Be Concerned?
Stablecoins are now one of the fastest-growing areas of the crypto world. They grew at an incredible 49% clip last year, and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The two stablecoin behemoths -- Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) and USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) -- now have a combined market cap of $250 billion.But top executives at Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) don't see it that way. In earnings calls this year, they dismissed the utility of stablecoins. As they see it, there simply is not any real demand for them from consumers, and their usage is limited beyond just cross-border payments. So should crypto investors be concerned?Both Visa and Mastercard have initiated blockchain payment initiatives of their own, so it's not like they are in denial about the technological changes happening in the financial system. But, in developed markets, they say, there is simply "no product-market fit" for stablecoins.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
