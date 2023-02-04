Visa and Mastercard Show Once Again Why Hyperinflation Fears Are Overblown

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Inflation has been a hot-button issue for the last year or so. With inflation readings hitting levels not seen in multiple decades, rising shelter, energy, and food prices have started to negatively affect the American economy. Over the last couple of months, consumer prices have begun to stabilize, indicating that the worst of inflation may be over. Still, pundits continue to stoke fears on financial media by saying the United States could be headed for hyperinflation, a consequence that would equate to the destruction of our modern economic system. Here's what hyperinflation means and why these fears are totally overblown (at least in the United States). Continue reading