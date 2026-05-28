MasterCard Aktie
WKN DE: A0F602 / ISIN: US57636Q1040
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28.05.2026 11:00:00
Visa and Mastercard Still Look Like Long-Term Tollbooths on Spending
Given the combination of sky-high household debt (in the U.S. and abroad), rekindled inflation, lousy consumer sentiment, and the uncertainty stemming from the military conflict in Iran, one would think the use of credit cards would be curtailed, posing a threat to credit card giants like Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA).That assumption would be wrong, however. Last quarter's results from both credit card names confirm that the world continues to expand its use of plastic to make purchases.Of course, as you dig deeper into the businesses' underlying dynamics, this ongoing shift makes sense.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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