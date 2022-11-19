|
19.11.2022 13:10:00
Visa Boosted Its Dividend: Is the Blue Chip Stock Now a Buy?
When a company hikes its dividend, this typically means the board of directors and management team have confidence that the company's future is bright. This is especially true when the dividend is lifted by a double-digit percentage, which occurred last month with Visa's (NYSE: V) 20% jump in its quarterly dividend per share to $0.45. Management is clearly optimistic regarding the company's prospects. Why is this the case? And is the stock a buy for dividend growth investors? Let's take a deeper look at Visa's fundamentals and valuation and try to address these questions.With nearly 4.1 billion debit and credit cards in circulation as of June 30, Visa is the largest publicly traded payments processing company in the world. Putting this into context, the next-biggest publicly traded peer, Mastercard, had just under 2.6 billion cards in circulation as of June 30. And yet, investors seem to value Mastercard stock a bit higher right now. Visa is trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.6 -- below Mastercard's forward P/E ratio of 28.4. Continue reading
