Visa Aktie
WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394
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28.04.2026 23:21:04
Visa Earnings Impress as the Company Grows Its Net Revenue At Its Highest Rate Since 2022
Visa (NYSE: V) published quarterly results after the market closed today, and the financial-services giant posted performance that came in far better than Wall Street had anticipated. The company reported strong sales and earnings results for the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year -- which ended Dec. 31. Visa delivered non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $3.31 on sales of $11.23 billion in fiscal Q2. Meanwhile, the average analyst estimate had called for an adjusted profit of $3.10 per share -- and revenue exceeded the average analyst target by roughly $480 million. The company served up big revenue and earnings beats in the period, and the business looks to be in strong shape going forward.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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