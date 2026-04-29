Visa Aktie
WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394
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29.04.2026 16:28:07
Visa Inc Stock Rises 8% On Strong Q2 Earnings And AI Commerce Expansion
(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V) climbed 8.39 percent to $335.26, gaining $25.96 on Wednesday, after reporting strong second-quarter results and announcing expansion of its AI-driven payments initiative.
The stock is currently trading at $335.26, versus a previous close of $309.30 on the New York Stock Exchange. It reached an intraday high of $341.91 and a low of $334.02, with trading volume of 4.40 million shares.
The company posted net income of $6.02 billion, or $3.14 per share, compared to $4.57 billion, or $2.32 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings came in at $6.34 billion, or $3.31 per share. Revenue increased 17.1 percent to $11.23 billion from $9.59 billion last year.
Visa also announced the expansion of its Agentic Ready program to Asia Pacific and Latin America, aimed at preparing banks and partners for AI-driven, agent-led commerce.
The stock's 52-week range is $293.89 to $375.51.
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