29.11.2022 13:47:17
Visa Inks Multi-year Deal To Support GoHenry's Financial Education App
(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V), the digital payment major, said on Tuesday that it has signed a seven-year deal with GoHenry, a prepaid card and financial education app for children of age between 6 and 18 years, to provide support for GoHenry's prepaid cards for kids and teens in the U.S., UK, and Europe.
Financial terms of the deal are not known.
The company said the app and prepaid cards help children learn about money in categories including earning, saving, spending responsibly, and charitable giving. Parents are also enabled to guide their children with features like real-time updates and customizable controls.
