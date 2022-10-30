|
30.10.2022 12:45:00
Visa Is an Expensive Stock -- Is It a Buy if Recession Strikes?
Visa (NYSE: V) just put up more than respectable numbers to close out its 2022 fiscal year, and the market is reacting with little more than a shrug. Such is life in a bear market. It takes a lot of positive news to make a meaningful impact.That being said, even after a big jump in earnings this past year paired with the stock's slump (Visa is down 17% over the last 12-month stretch as of this writing), this remains a premium-priced investment. The odds of an all-out recession are mounting for 2022, too. Is now the time to buy Visa?Speaking of recessions, Visa CFO Vasant Prabhu made a very notable point in the last earnings call. Prabhu emphasized this:Continue reading
