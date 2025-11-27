Visa Aktie
WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394
|
27.11.2025 09:43:48
Visa Joins Hands With Aquanow To Boost Stablecoin Settlement Capabilities Across CEMEA Region
(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V), a major digital payments company, said on Thursday it has expanded its stablecoin settlement capabilities across the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa region, or CEMEA, through a partnership with Aquanow, a digital assets platform.
Godfrey Sullivan, Head of Product and Solutions for CEMEA at Visa, said: "Our partnership with Aquanow is another key step in modernizing the back-end rails of payments, reducing reliance on traditional systems with multiple intermediaries, and preparing institutions for the future of money movement."
The integration of Aquanow's digital asset infrastructure with Visa's technology stack will enable Visa's network of issuers and acquirers to settle transactions using approved stablecoins such as USDC.
Due to a strong demand, Visa is leveraging stablecoins to digitize the backend of money movement, supporting 365-day settlement.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Visa Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.11.25
|Optimismus in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones am Mittwochmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
20.11.25
|OCBC Adds Eight Major Digital Wallets across Southeast Asia to OCBC App (EQS Group)
|
19.11.25
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Visa-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Visa von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones verbucht nachmittags Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.25
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Visa-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Visa von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Visa and Mastercard forge deal to end long-term dispute with merchants (Financial Times)
|
06.11.25