Visa Aktie
WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394
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09.05.2026 16:15:00
Visa Just Beat Earnings Expectations. Here's the Bigger Story Investors Should Watch
Visa's (NYSE: V) fiscal second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share rose 20% year over year, while revenue grew 17%. That's a good quarter. But investors shouldn't focus solely on revenue and earnings when looking at Visa, since there are key metrics beneath those high-level numbers that offer deeper insight into the company's business and the broader economy. Visa processes payments, helping to safely facilitate transactions between retailers and customers. It charges a small fee per transaction, but those small numbers add up because it processes a huge number of transactions. The company's growth has been driven by the ongoing shift from cash to card payments. The growth of e-commerce suggests there is plenty of room for further expansion, since cash isn't an option when customers buy online. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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