Visa Aktie
WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394
|
08.05.2026 21:25:00
Visa Just Posted Its Strongest Revenue Growth Since 2022. Is the Stock a Buy After Earnings?
Visa (NYSE: V), the world's largest card payment network operator, posted its latest earnings report on April 28. For the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (which ended on March 31), Visa's revenue rose 17% year over year to $11.23 billion, exceeding analysts' estimates by $480 million and marking its strongest revenue growth since 2022. Its adjusted EPS rose 20% to $3.31 and also cleared the consensus forecast by $0.22. Do those impressive numbers indicate it's time to buy Visa's stock?Image source: Getty Images.Visa doesn't issue any of its own cards. It only partners with banks and financial institutions that issue the cards and handle the accounts. It generates most of its revenue by charging merchants "swipe fees" (usually 1%-3%) to access its payment network. Its biggest competitor, Mastercard (NYSE: MA), uses the same business model.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Visa Inc.
|
08.05.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones zum Start des Freitagshandels mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones legt am Nachmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones beginnt die Sitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
06.05.26