It is often viewed as a good sign when companies buy back their own stock. So it is nice to see that Visa (NYSE:V) bought back $4 billion in shares in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 and $24.4 billion for the full fiscal year. However, note that the $4 billion is relatively small, suggesting the company wasn't as excited about its own stock in the final quarter of the year as it was earlier in the year. You'll probably be even less excited about it now that the shares are trading around $400. Here's why.

For the full fiscal year, Visa paid an average of roughly $335 per share for the stock it repurchased. In the fourth quarter, that price was $369. That helps explain why it bought less of the stock. In fact, the largest repurchase occurred in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, when the financial giant spent $7.9 billion at an average purchase price of roughly $320 per share. Very clearly, Visa bought less when the stock price was higher.

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading