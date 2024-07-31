|
31.07.2024 10:05:00
Visa Stock Is Down 11% Since March. Should Investors Buy the Dip?
Visa (NYSE: V) stock has been down over the last few months due to concerns about weakening consumer spending. The company's recent earnings results missed analysts' revenue estimates, coming in $200 million below expectations.In addition, the company saw a further deceleration in U.S. consumer spending in July, leading many analysts to lower their price targets in response. The stock has fallen by 11% since March and faces some near-term headwinds, but investors could have a good opportunity to buy today. Here's why.In Visa's third quarter (ended June 30), the payment titan posted solid results, growing net revenue by 10% year over year and its GAAP earnings per share (EPS) by 20%. However, the company's $8.9 billion in revenue came in slightly below consensus estimates.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
