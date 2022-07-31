|
31.07.2022 13:05:00
Visa Stock Overcomes Rising Economic Challenges -- Is It a Buy Now?
Visa (NYSE: V) and its digital payment network peers like Mastercard have had to overcome all kinds of issues the last couple of years, such as the pandemic and a sharp drop in traditional consumer spending that went along with it, war in Europe, and fast-rising interest rates in the U.S. that are causing currency exchange rates to go haywire. In spite of it all, though, Visa is back with a vengeance and growing its revenue fast.To be sure, this isn't ever going to be the fastest-growing financial technology company out there. If all-out growth is what you're after, look elsewhere. But if steady growth and a high rate of profitability is what you want to build a portfolio around, you're come to the right place.After a significant dip in revenue in 2020, Visa's revenue is back on the rise in grand fashion. But 2022 has arrived with a bevy of new challenges: The company closed its operations in Russia in response to the country's war on Ukraine, ongoing COVID-19 variant infections have kept international travel at bay, and the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes to try and tame inflation have had a big side effect on foreign currency exchange rates. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!