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WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394

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25.08.2026 16:25:26

Visa Teams With Bluefin On Unified Card-present Acceptance

(RTTNews) - Visa Inc.(V), an American multinational payment card services corporation announced on Tuesday that it has launched a new card-present acceptance offering with Bluefin. This offer combines Visa Acceptance Solutions with Bluefin's PCI-validated point-to-point encryption infrastructure.

The collaboration provides merchants, software providers and enterprise organizations with a single integrated solution for secure in-person payment acceptance.

The offer brings together Visa's global payment capabilities with Bluefin's card-present security infrastructure, including tokenization, device lifecycle management and enterprise payment services.

The offering has launched with certified Ingenico Lane series devices and is designed to simplify deployment across retail, hospitality, petroleum, healthcare, higher education and other enterprise environments. Bluefin said the solution reduces PCI compliance scope while providing centralized device management, developer APIs and SDKs.

The offering is available through Visa Acceptance Solutions and Visa's global sales and partner channels, giving organizations a streamlined path to deploy secure, enterprise-grade card-present acceptance.

Shares of Visa are currently gaining 0.03 percent at $382.53 on the NYSE.

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Visa Inc. 326,30 -0,68% Visa Inc.

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