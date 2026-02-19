Visa Aktie
WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394
|
19.02.2026 15:31:24
Visa To Acquire Prisma, Newpay In Argentina To Expand Payments Capabilities
(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V) said it has agreed to buy Prisma Medios de Pago S.A.U. and Newpay S.A.U. in Argentina from Advent International, strengthening its position in the country's digital payments ecosystem.
Prisma provides credit, debit and prepaid card issuer processing, while Newpay operates real-time payments services, the Banelco ATM network and the PagoMisCuentas bill payment platform.
The deal reflects Visa's strategy to expand digital payments adoption and modernize financial infrastructure in the region. Payway S.A.U., a merchant acquirer currently owned by Advent-managed funds, is not included in the transaction and will continue to operate independently.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Visa's fiscal second quarter of 2026.
