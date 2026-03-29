MasterCard Aktie
WKN DE: A0F602 / ISIN: US57636Q1040
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29.03.2026 16:45:00
Visa vs. Mastercard: One Is Built for a Recession. Here's Which One to Own.
It's hard to find a truly recession-proof stock, but some companies are better equipped to weather recessions than others. When it comes to digital payments, Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) run a virtual duopoly, but one is much better positioned to endure a recession than the other.If you had to choose between the two, my go-to would be Visa because its balance sheet is more rock-solid than Mastercard's.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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