|
10.05.2023 13:22:01
Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $111.78 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $103.57 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $111.78 million or $0.79 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $871.05 million from $853.79 million last year.
Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $111.78 Mln. vs. $103.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q1): $871.05 Mln vs. $853.79 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $860 to $900 Mln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vishay Intertechnology Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
10.05.23
|Why Vishay Intertechnology Stock Is Posting Big Gains Today (MotleyFool)
|
10.05.23
|Why Vishay Intertechnology Shares Are Up Wednesday Morning (Benzinga)
|
10.05.23
|Vishay Intertechnology: Q1 Earnings Insights (Benzinga)
|
09.05.23
|Ausblick: Vishay Intertechnology vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Vishay Intertechnology veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.03.23
|Vishay-Aktie fester: Chip-Fabrik in Itzehoe wird ausgebaut (dpa-AFX)
|
07.02.23
|Ausblick: Vishay Intertechnology präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)