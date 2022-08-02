Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
02.08.2022 13:50:17

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $112.39 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $93.19 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $117.79 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $863.51 million from $819.12 million last year.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $112.39 Mln. vs. $93.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.78 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $863.51 Mln vs. $819.12 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $860 to $900 Mln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vishay Intertechnology Inc.mehr Nachrichten