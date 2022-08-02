Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $112.39 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $93.19 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $117.79 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $863.51 million from $819.12 million last year.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $112.39 Mln. vs. $93.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.78 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $863.51 Mln vs. $819.12 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $860 to $900 Mln