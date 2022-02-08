NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren.-w-
08.02.2022 13:32:40

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $36.52 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $37.57 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89.84 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.4% to $843.07 million from $667.18 million last year.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $36.52 Mln. vs. $37.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.62 -Revenue (Q4): $843.07 Mln vs. $667.18 Mln last year.

