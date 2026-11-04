Vishay Intertechnology Aktie
WKN: 861320 / ISIN: US9282981086
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04.11.2026 15:30:14
Vishay Intertechnology Swings To Profit In Q3, Issues Q4 Sales Outlook; Pre-Market Shares Up
(RTTNews) - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH), a semiconductor manufacturer, on Wednesday reported a return to profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, compared with a loss in the prior year period, driven mainly by increased revenue across all segments.
Further, the firm provided revenue outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.
In pre-market, the shares were trading 6.28 percent higher at $28.95, after closing Tuesday's trading 6.66 percent higher on the New York Stock Exchange.
For the third quarter, net earnings were $59 million or $0.37 per share, compared with a net loss of $7.88 million or $0.06 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted net earnings increased to $58.97 million or $0.37 per share from $5.78 million or $0.04 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Operating income jumped to $92.22 million from $19.15 million in the previous year quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA rose to $145.95 million from $76.0 million a year earlier.
Net revenue increased 24 percent to $978.94 million from $790.64 million in the year-ago quarter.
The company said third-quarter revenue marked its highest quarterly level, supported by strong results across all technologies. Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, Vishay expects revenue of approximately $990 million, plus or minus $15 million.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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Nachrichten zu Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
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03.11.26
|Ausblick: Vishay Intertechnology mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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20.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Vishay Intertechnology stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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04.08.26
|Ausblick: Vishay Intertechnology zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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21.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Vishay Intertechnology präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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12.05.26
|Ausblick: Vishay Intertechnology präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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