Vision Quest Velocity LLC Secures $3.4 Million in Seed Round Funding

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Quest Velocity LLC, an early-stage virtual cycling start-up, announced it has raised $3.4M in seed round funding. The investment round was led by strategic financial partners.

Velocity will leverage the more than 20 years of experience and knowledge from Vision Quest Coaching to introduce a unique and differentiated offering in the SAAS indoor cycling space. The launch of Velocity will be led by former professional cyclist Robbie Ventura.

Velocity is an indoor training platform that delivers live and on-demand workouts. "Velocity caters to avid cyclists and triathletes who want individualized, optimized training on their own bikes with a smart trainer," says Robbie Ventura. Velocity offers training based on each athlete's unique metabolic profile, energy-system composition and cycling skill development goals. Workouts are delivered with expert instruction via two-way video link, which also enables training and competing with friends and likeminded athletes. Velocity subscriptions will allow access to workouts via the web and mobile devices.

Robbie Ventura is a former professional cyclist (US Postal/Trek), Tour de France commentator, and founder of Vision Quest Coaching. Through his various roles, he has been able to learn from some of the greatest coaches and physiologists in the cycling world and has long held a passion for sharing that knowledge with aspiring athletes of all abilities. Robbie has used the past 20 years to apply, test, and adopt cutting-edge testing and training methodologies at Vision Quest and Vison Quest Labs.

"We've always hoped to share the best training methodologies we use to guide our athletes with a broader community. We wanted to team up with the thought leaders who are driving the science and application of the methodologies that are producing winners in the cycling space. Velocity will make it possible for athletes to access that thought leadership and winning methodologies while training at home with a virtual community," says Ventura.

Velocity will use the strategic investment to develop breakthrough software, create innovative technologies, and drive awareness of the platform. Velocity is currently in beta testing with plans for a public launch in fall of 2021.

