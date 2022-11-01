VisionH2 Engages QHSE Consultants

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Hydrogen Corporation (OTCQB:VIHD) ("VisionH2” or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged BMD Advies South-Netherlands ("BMD”) for environmental and construction permit coordination services for its pioneering Green Energy Hub development project in the North Sea Port of Vlissingen, the Netherlands, and which is being designed to provide import, storage and handling facilities for green and reduced-carbon energy products and fuels. BMD has deployed a team of 10 consultants to prepare all required documents for the remaining permits and EIA. The Company is at an advanced stage of planning for the construction of its Green Energy Hub, and is on schedule to file for remaining construction and environmental permits by December 2022. The Company’s Phase 1 development plan is designed for the construction of approximately 400,000 cubic meters (CBM) of renewable liquid bulk storage capacity comprising 150,000 CBM allocated to Green Ammonia, 180,000 CBM allocated to Renewable Methanol and 70,000 CBM allocated to Biofuels and Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers (LOHC). Phase 1 CAPEX is estimated at EUR €450 million, including jetty infrastructure.



The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Evolution Terminals, has engaged BMD to provide advice, coordination and preparation of the Company’s permit applications and to support management with local and regional engagement across all stakeholders.

BMD is a full-service Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) partner with nearly 100 associates across nine regional offices throughout the Netherlands and provide services to entrepreneurs, projects and operating businesses with specialist knowledge encompassing Occupational Health & Safety, Environment, Management & Systems and Energy & Energy Transition. They have been established in the Zeeland region for over 30 years and have established, long-term relationships within the Ports and other Industrial areas.

About Vision Hydrogen

VisionH2 is a renewable energy company developing carbon reduced hydrogen solutions for the commercial, industrial and transportation sectors. VisionH2 is leveraging its proven track-record in site procurement and permitting, accelerating pre-development and grid integration to produce low-carbon and green hydrogen. By establishing and negotiating long-life commitments the Company ensures reliable offtake relationships with industry participants seeking to utilize hydrogen as fuel, feedstock, and as a grid balancing & capacitance solution. VisionH2 is committed to providing the lowest carbon solution with the highest yield hydrogen production, storage and distribution services for the European renewable economy and supply chain.



Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "forecast”, "anticipate,” "believe,” "estimate,” "expect” and "intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and actual results could differ materially. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

Vision Hydrogen Corporation/Investor Relations

95 Christopher Columbus Drive, 16th Floor

Jersey City, NJ 07302

551-298-3600 USA

https://visionh2.com/