VisionWave Holdings Accepts $20 Mln Purchase Order For 200 STRATUM VARAN; Shares Down In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (VWAV), an autonomous defense system company, announced that it has countersigned and accepted a purchase order from Metal Machinery Components Trading FZCO, a trading company based in the UAE, for 200 STRATUM VARAN heavy wheeled unmanned ground vehicles at an aggregate base purchase price of $20 million.

In the pre-market hours on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 6.99 percent down at $5.32, after closing Wednesday's trading 7.82 percent lower.

The Customer is not the final user of the vehicles and may represent more than one potential end user. Each end user must be disclosed to and approved by VisionWave. VisionWave is not required to begin production, make procurement commitments, or deliver the vehicles until certain conditions are met.

If all required conditions are satisfied or waived, deliveries are planned in three batches: 70 vehicles within the first 12 months, 70 vehicles during months 13-24, and 60 vehicles during months 25-36.

The purchase order requires a $2 million advance payment, equal to 10% of the total order value, secured by a bank guarantee. The remaining amount will be paid based on production, inspection and acceptance, and delivery milestones for each batch.