Visionwave Hldgs Aktie
WKN DE: A41801 / ISIN: US9279501053
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20.11.2026 14:39:24
VisionWave Holdings To Acquire CMIP For $11 Million, Shares Up In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Friday, VisionWave Holdings (VWAV), a technology company focused on defense, autonomous systems and AI, announced the acquisition of the Critical Minerals Intelligence Platform or CMIP from Litial Ltd for $11 million in deferred consideration. VisionWave signed an agreement with Litial Ltd on November 18, 2026, to acquire CMIP, though the deal has not yet closed. The acquisition would allow VisionWave to enter the defense supply-chain intelligence market and potentially generate recurring revenue through subscriptions, compliance services and transaction fees. The consideration will be payable in two deferred installments of $5.5 million on the first and second anniversaries of closing, subject to revenue milestones of $500,000 in the first three months and $1 million in the following three months. The deal requires an independent valuation and other closing conditions, with no upfront cash or shares issued. VisionWave also signed a $3.8 million advisory agreement with DNE International, subject to the same revenue milestones and deal conditions. The acquisition consideration is payable through an unsecured, non-interest-bearing promissory note due on the first anniversary of closing, subject to contractual protections. On Nasdaq, shares are trading 61.73 percent up at $1.0700 in the pre-market hours. The shares closed Thursday's trading 15.27 percent down.
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