Visit AEye at Intertraffic Amsterdam: See Live Pedestrian Tracking Demo and Learn Why Lidar Is Vital for the Future of ITS and Smart Mobility

Who: AEye, Inc., the global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions

What: The company will showcase its 4Sight M Adaptive Lidar, demonstrate live pedestrian tracking, and offer media interviews at the upcoming Intertraffic Amsterdam exhibition.

Experts from AEye will be on-hand to show and tell why lidar will be instrumental in enabling ITS systems to deliver better intelligence and improved safety.

When and Where: RAI Amsterdam, March 29 – April 1, 2022

Visitors can find AEye at three places:

See AEye’s solid state, software-definable lidar in action with live pedestrian demos, and talk to company experts at AEye’s booth, stand 05.424 .



. Experience AEye’s 4Sight M at the Seoul Robotics booth ( 05.466 ). Here, attendees will be able to see, via live demos, how AEye’s lidar integrates with Seoul Robotics’ perception software to deliver a complete solution for long-range object detection. The result is best-in-class 3D perception for vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians at distances beyond 300 meters.



Visit the Intetra booth (01.304), where videos will demonstrate how the advanced feedback loops and optimized scan patterns of AEye's 4Sight M lidar enable high resolution detection in tolling areas, regardless of vehicle type, speed, traffic flow, light, or weather conditions.

Why: With CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electric) driving the need for smarter traffic infrastructure, existing camera-powered traffic systems collecting rudimentary data are no longer sufficient. Lidar can detect in all weather and lighting conditions, and provide accurate, reliable 3D data at longer ranges than camera alternatives, helping authorities respond faster, reduce cost of operations, predict conditions, and be more preventive with safety measures.

How: To learn more about AEye’s next generation lidar, and/or to schedule a live demo or meeting at Intertraffic, contact sales@aeye.ai (business) or AEye@landispr.com (media).

Register by March 21 to gain free admission to Intertraffic Amsterdam.

