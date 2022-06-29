Visit Bastrop Receives DMAP Designation from Destinations International

BASTROP, Texas, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Bastrop was awarded with the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) seal by Destinations International in recognition of the organization's commitment to industry excellence and meeting the industry standard for performance and accountability of destination organizations around the world.

Visit Bastrop was awarded "Accreditation with Distinction," the highest possible recognition for a destination organization. "With Distinction" indicates that the organization far exceeded the minimum requirements for accreditation and that the independent DMAP Board found no opportunities for the organization to improve its responses to the required standards.

"We are pleased to have Visit Bastrop join our distinguished group of professionals," said Don Welsh, President and CEO of Destinations International. "The industry distinction defines quality and performance standards for destination organizations, and I look forward to welcoming them to the DMAP community."

The accreditation program requires a destination organization to successfully comply with a multitude of mandatory and voluntary standards that span a variety of performance areas to gain this momentous achievement. The standards cover nearly all aspects related to the management and marketing of destination organizations including governance, finance, human resources, sales, communications, destination development and research. Visit Bastrop joins the ranks of over 200 destination organizations who have obtained DMAP recognition with less than 10% of those garnering the "With Distinction" status.

"The Visit Bastrop team is thrilled to have earned this certification and be recognized as a respected leader in the community," said Susan Smith, President and CEO of Visit Bastrop. "By achieving DMAP accreditation with distinction, Visit Bastrop has demonstrated excellence in a wide variety of competencies, and strategies that catapult the advancement of our destination. It also communicates to the travel and tourism industry that we have attained a significant measure of excellence, and we're very proud of that."

ABOUT VISIT BASTROP

Visit Bastrop is the official tourism marketing destination for the City of Bastrop, an original Texas town with a fresh approach to life. Visit Bastrop strives to promote its special brand of Texas hospitality, diverse lodging properties and provide tourists and business travelers with helpful resources. Bastrop is home to a bustling art scene, vibrant nightlife, quaint restaurants offering homecooked meals and breathtaking nature with abundant outdoor activities. From the moment visitors step foot on its charming downtown streets, they feel welcomed - Welcome To It All. To learn more about accommodations, dining and things to do in Bastrop, go to visitbastrop.com.

ABOUT DESTINATIONS INTERNATIONAL

Destinations International is the world's largest resource for official destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards. Destinations International is about serving destination marketing professionals first and foremost. Together with more than 4,700 members and partners from nearly 600 destinations in approximately 15 countries, Destinations International represents a powerful forward-thinking, collaborative association; exchanging bold ideas, connecting innovative people and elevating tourism to its highest potential. For more information, visit www.destinationsinternational.org.

