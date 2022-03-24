Visit Paradise This Spring Break With Special Deals To Aruba

The 'One happy island' is offering limited-time-only discounts at several hotels and resorts

ORANJESTAD, Aruba, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumpstart your Spring Break with a tropical escape to Aruba, one of the most revisited Caribbean destinations. Travelers looking to turn on their "Out of Office" and take a break from their laptops can visit the 'One happy island' to enjoy breathtaking beaches, diverse culinary experiences and award-winning hotels without breaking the bank. For a limited time only, Aruba is offering hotel discounts to help kick off the season!

"Aruba is the perfect destination for every type of vacation from thrilling adventures to a refreshing wellness journey. Through our limited-time Spring Break deals, visitors can find plenty of options to make their vacation unforgettable," said Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. "We recently lifted all our entry requirements, making it even easier for travelers to find your happy place on the 'One happy island.'

Our island hotels offering promotions for Spring Break include:

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Get the most out of Spring Break at this beautiful, beachfront resort where guests can book four nights or more to receive up to 20% in savings. Use promotional code D3Q.

By staying 7 or more nights, visitors save 15% on Coco Casitas and one-bedroom Casitas. The Casitas are fully air-conditioned one-room suites that feature a kitchenette, separate bathroom and access to a private patio. No promotional code is required.

Adults-only couples can now get more included in their seven-night stay. This package now includes full breakfast daily, WiFi, use of a tablet throughout stay, free parking, local calls and scheduled wellness activities, such as Yoga, Tai Chi , Pilates, Mindfulness Beach Walk, Vegan Cooking Demo, and Personal trainer group session. No promotional code is required.

Tamarijn Aruba is offering 30% off all-inclusive Premium Oceanfront rooms. These newly renovated, spacious rooms include prime location right on the mile-long beach. Use promotional code SBMF22.

Sit back and indulge with daily Regency Club services with the Elite Experience offer. This includes daily beachfront palapa as well as a one-day pool cabana or beach tent. After a day in the water, couples can enjoy a memorable three-course dinner for two and then try their luck at the slots with $100 casino credit.

To celebrate Aruba's newest resort's first anniversary, Radisson Blu will be offering a special package beginning April 2nd . For bookings of four or more nights, 2 guests can stay in a one-bedroom suite, which features floor to ceiling windows, plush beds with memory foam mattresses and a Puro coffee station. The package includes a $100 food and beverage credit, to be used at the Sunset Bistro or Acqua Breeze Pool Bar . As well as a 10% discount on all tours and activities at De Palm Tours concierge. Use promotional code 1YEAR.

The resort is welcoming those who are finally celebrating their missed milestones over the past couple of years! Celebrate a special birthday, anniversary or just a night away with a discounted suite, using their Suite Celebration package. Use promotional code HDK .

With Aruba's Path Forward, the Caribbean island has lifted all COVID-19-related entry requirements for travelers. All visitors, regardless of vaccination status, will no longer be required to present a COVID-19 negative test result or proof of vaccination to enter the country. Travelers will still be required to complete Aruba's Embarkation/Disembarkation Card before arrival, which is the country's digitized customs and immigration process. Aruba Visitor Insurance remains a requirement.

On the island, the destination has also lifted the local COVID-19 protocols while Aruba's Health & Happiness Code continues to be in effect as the health and wellbeing of its visitors and residents continue to remain a priority. The Aruba Health & Happiness Code outlines stringent cleaning and hygiene standards and is mandatory for all tourism-related businesses throughout the country.

To learn more about the 'One happy island' of Aruba, find more information at Aruba.com, and make sure to follow along on social, using the #OneHappyIsland hashtag and tagging @ArubaTourism.

About Aruba

As one of the most revisited Caribbean destinations, Aruba – One happy island – offers breathtaking beaches, diverse culinary delights, a sprawling and unforgettable Arikok National Park, and award-winning hotels and villas. A leader in innovation, the country was awarded a top spot on Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2020 list due to its ambitious sustainability efforts. In today's ever-changing world, Aruba's 'Health and Happiness Code' safety protocols provide peace of mind, while still delivering a relaxing on-island experience. Located outside the hurricane belt, explore all Aruba has to offer, from romantic beach getaways, unique wellness experiences and more, on Aruba.com .

