Visit Santa Maria Valley Unveils Global Launch of the Swirl Machine During California Wine Month

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Santa Maria Valley Chamber & Visitors Bureau announces its worldwide product launch of The Swirl Machine, an interactive, digital-meets-the-real-world machine that swirls Santa Maria Valley wine into a digital piece of art.

The Santa Maria Valley Swirl Machine will be open to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. PST for a limited time that week. Users can visit SantaMariaValley.com/Swirl to register and participate for free. Users will be entered in a queue until it is their turn. The Swirl Machine will allow users to select their "Fill Level" and "Swirl Speed," which will activate a glass of Pinot Noir—one of the Santa Maria Valley's flagship varietals—which is filled to the desired amount and spun at the selected speed, all happening in real-time.

The glass splashes the wine onto a piece of paper, creating a work of original Santa Maria Style spill art. Every swirl and spill will be unique to each individual user. The experience features a live-streamed feed of the machine working so that users can watch others' swirls as well as their own.

That art is then converted into a digital file, which users can save and share. Users also receive a "Swirl-sonality" profile based on their swirl settings and swirl art. Both the swirl art and the "Swirl-sonality" profile can be shared across one's various social media channels.

"We're inviting users to connect with the Santa Maria Valley brand in a lasting and meaningful way—to experience the art of Santa Maria Style for themselves," said Jennifer Harrison, director of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber & Visitors Bureau. "We welcome people to experience our wine region in a fun and different way during California Wine Month. We want to show our guests how welcoming and unpretentious the Santa Maria Valley is. We call it Santa Maria Style."

The Swirl Machine was built by KPS3, a full-service marketing and digital communications agency in Reno, Nevada, who is also Visit Santa Maria Valley's marketing and communications agency. A combination of hardware and software solutions were customized to create the Swirl Machine to enable swirlers the ability to watch their custom #SantaMariaStyle art come to life.

Santa MariaValley is the perfect home base for California's Central Coast. Boasting 34 tasting rooms, 24 hiking trails, 13 beaches, and a growing selection of local breweries, all within a beautiful 30-minute drive. There is no need to venture out if you are looking for sand dunes, hiking trails, horseback riding, cycling, and authentic Santa Maria Style dining—you'll find all that right in our backyard. And because we treat our guests like family, your pocketbook will go much further here. Santa Maria Valley is the perfect home base, where you can eat, drink and do more for less.

About Santa Maria Valley:

Serving the greater Santa Maria Valley in the heart of California's Central Coast, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau is a nonprofit association that facilitates local tourism and provides information on the region's many attractions and visitor services. Famed for its fine wines, natural wonders, agricultural heritage and flavorful barbecue, the Santa Maria Valley offers a broad range of cultural, sporting and historical experiences. For details on Santa Maria Valley lodging, wine tasting, travel deals and e-newsletter alerts, visit santamariavalley.com or call (800) 331-3779.

