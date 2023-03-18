|
18.03.2023 14:51:20
Visit Saudi ditched as potential women's World Cup sponsor
Visit Saudi's proposed sponsorship of the women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand drew the ire of the host nations and players across the globe. Human Rights Watch believe FIFA failed to do their due diligence.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Welle"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Deutsche Welle"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!