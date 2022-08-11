VisitorsCoverage launches New Travel Medical Plan Designed for US Visitors with Pre-Existing Conditions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitors to the United States have wanted pre-existing condition coverage from a reliable insurance provider for a long time, and today there is a new option to help fill that need. Introducing USVisit-Pro™, one of only a few travel medical plans to cover pre-existing conditions, up to a maximum limit of $30,000 per policy period. This means that more travelers than ever before can visit America and their family members residing in America with peace of mind.

USVisit-Pro solves a problem that exists for many travelers, especially those with pre-existing conditions.

Designed to protect foreign visitors against shouldering the high cost of medical care in America, USVisit-Pro™ offers a host of other benefits including expanded coverage, a shorter minimum duration before becoming eligible for benefits, and border entry protection.

Underwritten by an 'A-' rated insurance carrier, provided by IMG, and handcrafted by VisitorsCoverage, USVisit-Pro™ is a great fit for foreign visitors taking leisure trips to the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Bahamas, and U.S. Territories. This plan will have access to the UnitedHealthcare PPO, one of the largest provider networks in the United States, ensuring travelers have access to the best care possible while in the U.S.

Rajeev Shrivastava, CEO of VisitorsCoverage Inc. said, "We didn't look at this as just another insurance product. With USVisit-Pro™, we truly wanted to solve a problem that exists for many travelers, especially those with pre-existing conditions."

"We're excited to team up with VisitorsCoverage to offer visitors to the United States a new expanded plan with coverage for pre-existing conditions," said Steve Paraboschi, President and CEO at IMG. "USVisit-Pro™ combines great coverage and benefits to ensure travelers have the protection they need."

About VisitorsCoverage Inc.:

Founded in 2006, VisitorsCoverage has helped over a million customers in 175 countries find the travel insurance they need to feel safe, secured and well prepared for their journeys. Our award-winning and innovative marketplace of top-rated travel medical and trip insurance plans help travelers research, compare and buy affordable travel insurance online in minutes. Find insurance for the way you travel at VisitorsCoverage.com

About IMG:

International Medical Group® (IMG®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com .

