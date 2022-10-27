VisitorsCoverage Wins Top Honors in 2022 Magellan Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VisitorsCoverage took home multiple awards in two different categories at the 2022 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards.

These awards reflect VisitorsCoverage's mission to harness the power of technology to solve modern travel challenges.

When VisitorsCoverage was founded in 2006, it was built on a simple vision to simplify travel insurance and it has been building on that by delivering cutting edge solutions driven by next-generation technology. With several awards already won in 2022, earlier this month, the company took home multiple Magellan Awards. This includes a Gold Magellan Award in the category of Online Travel Services for innovation and a Silver Magellan Award in the Travel Advisor/Agency category for Overall Technology Solutions. Both awards reflect VisitorsCoverage's founding mission to harness the power of technology to solve challenges faced by modern travelers and set a gold standard for these services.

The Magellan Awards honor outstanding design, marketing and services across a variety of travel industry segments including Airlines and Airports, Cruise Lines, Ground Transportation, Hospitality, Online Travel Services, and Travel Advisors.

Each year, the Magellan Awards assembles a panel of top travel industry experts to review and honor only those entries that meet the high standard of excellence established by Travel Weekly. Since the entries are judged only on their own merit and not against their competition, a category may have multiple winners, or may have no winners at all. Winning top trophies in such a such a respected competition is truly an honor.

"VisitorsCoverage is proud to be recognized by one of the most respected names in the travel industry. These Magellan Awards represent our continued commitment to innovating new and improved ways to meet the ever-changing needs of the global traveler. We'd like to thank our customers for inspiring us to innovate, our team who continue to build and deliver the best travel insurance solutions and Travel Weekly and the Magellan Awards judges panel for this great honor," says VisitorsCoverage CEO Rajeev Shrivastava.

About VisitorsCoverage

Founded in 2006, VisitorsCoverage has helped millions of customers in over 175 countries find the travel insurance they need to feel safe, secured and well-prepared for their journeys. Our award-winning and innovative marketplace of top-rated travel medical and trip insurance plans helps travelers research, compare and buy affordable travel insurance online in minutes. Find insurance for the way you travel at VisitorsCoverage.com.

