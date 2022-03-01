Visitt Signs Agreement with LXP Industrial Trust for Property Operations Digital Transformation

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitt , the next-gen property operations system for commercial, office, multifamily and industrial real estate, signed a portfolio-wide agreement with LXP Industrial Trust ("LXP")(NYSE: LXP), a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, for implementation of Visitt's property operations system. As part of the agreement, the Visitt platform will be used in office and industrial properties in 15 different markets throughout the United States.

Visitt transforms building operations and tenant experience with its all-in-one set of collaboration, automation, and predictive analytics tools and dashboards, inclusively designed to enable instant adoption by building teams, tenants and vendors. The Visitt system brings added value where existing property management & building maintenance tools miss the mark–with a strong focus on operations, usability, collaboration, and data insights for significant improvements in operational efficiencies, tenant satisfaction and NOI.

"We're proud to partner with LXP Industrial Trust as they lead the way for innovation in the growing industrial real estate sector," says Itay Oren, Co-founder & CEO at Visitt. "LXP serves as a prime example of how REITS are able to grow by embracing technology and prioritizing building operations as an integral part of the tenant experience. The resulting operational efficiencies create a clear competitive advantage and will continue to set them apart in their field."

Visitt offers the most comprehensive and easy-to use property operating system available today.

Automation and scheduling of work orders, maintenance, inspections, and more

Intuitive team collaboration features including chats, documentation, dashboards and reports

Amenity, delivery and visitor management solutions for onsite teams and tenants

Dedicated mobile tenant app for service requests, tenant communications, amenities, visitors and more

Management dashboards for centralized operations and cross-portfolio data insights

Visitt Operational score - a predictive all-in-one score to quickly assess operational health across portfolios

About Visitt

Visitt is a next-gen property operating system that connects teams, tenants, and tech stacks together in a comprehensive set of easy-to-use collaboration, automation and data insight tools. Visitt's customizable interface works across all sectors of commercial and multifamily real estate to empower onsite building teams to seamlessly manage work orders, maintenance, inspections, amenities and tenant experience, with a set of easy-to-use mobile and desktop apps and dashboards. For more information go to visitt.io or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its portfolio through acquisitions, development projects, and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. For more information or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

