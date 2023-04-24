24.04.2023 23:41:00

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. Files Form 20-F

MEXICO CITY, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) announced that it has filed its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier today.

Vista Energy Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vista Energy)

Vista's Form 20-F can be accessed and downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.vistaenergy.com/investors. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Vista's complete financial statements free of charge by requesting a copy from the contact below.

Enquiries:
Investor Relations:
ir@vistaenergy.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vista-energy-sab-de-cv-files-form-20-f-301806052.html

SOURCE Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vista Oil & Gas SAB de CV (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten