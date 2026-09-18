Vista Aktie
ISIN: US9283571027
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18.09.2026 18:36:01
Vista Energy's 2026 Outlook: Shale Expansion Drives 70% Adjusted EBITDA Margins
When a company shifts from a capital-heavy start-up to a lean, efficient operator in the world's most promising shale basin, the numbers stop lying. Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) is that story. Based in Mexico City but focused on the Vaca Muerta basin in Argentina, the company drills for oil and gas with singular intensity, turning it into a dominant regional exporter. With the stock trading at $72.15 as of Sept. 17, 2026, it has posted a 108% return over the past year, reflecting the market's growing recognition of its operational breakout.
Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. an overall Superscore of 81 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).
This ranks the company in the Top ~8% of all companies we score. The Superscore is one data-driven signal worth investigating, and this article pairs the reasons the score is high with the reasons it is not higher, so you can weigh both sides before doing more work.
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