Vista Equity Affiliates, Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. To Acquire Citrix - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) has reached an agreement under which affiliates of Vista Equity Partners, and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation, an affiliate of Elliott, will acquire Citrix in an all-cash deal valued at $16.5 billion, including the assumption of Citrix debt. Citrix shareholders will receive $104.00 in cash per share.

Upon completion of the transaction, Citrix's shares will no longer trade on the Nasdaq, and it will become a private company. In connection with the deal, Vista and Evergreen plan to combine Citrix and TIBCO Software, one of Vista's portfolio companies.

"Today's announcement is the culmination of a strategic review process conducted over five months, including extensive outreach to both potential financial and strategic buyers," said Bob Calderoni, Interim Chief Executive Officer.