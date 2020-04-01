VISTA Eye Specialist Launched Support for U.N. Sustainable Development Goals

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VISTA Eye Specialist (VISTA), a leading eye specialist group in Malaysia, has launched its support to the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) that comprises 17 goals in various aspects to achieve sustainability. As part of their core values - Giving back to the community, VISTA took part in a nationwide CSR movement - 21 M.A.D. Days challenge, following the footsteps of a worldwide 21 Days Challenge trend, aiming to gather Malaysians to collectively "Make A Difference" in their communities. Everyday for 21 consecutive days, different challenges were posed to participants and each supports goals within the UN SDG blueprint.

"A big part of what VISTA believes in is to make a difference in the world - be it our efforts to help people see better, to playing our part in the community - and be a wholesome organization from the community aspect," explains Mr. Lim Boon Siong, CEO of VISTA.

Organized by a social enterprise - Leaderonomics, the challenge works on the belief that it takes someone a minimum of 21 days to form a new habit. "The challenge that supports the 7th goal in UN SDG on Affordable and Clean Energy, to unplug all unused electronics, is definitely a good habit to cultivate for curbing climate change," says Ms. Ching Soo Theng, project leader of VISTA's M.A.D. Challenge. "In effort to increase public engagement, we collaborated with different organisations on completing some challenges," she adds.

One such move was with Inside Scoop, a Malaysian brand ice-cream parlour, who enthusiastically supported the "Treat someone to a meal/drink" challenge in raising awareness on zero hunger (UN SDG #2), by doubling VISTA's free 21 scoops of ice cream to the public.

Other organisations featured throughout VISTA's completion of the challenge are FoodPanda, Barista @ Law, and La Juiceria. "Hopefully through this initiative, we can encourage more other local brands to do their part as well," said Soo Theng.

"We are extremely proud to see this challenge undertaken by different individuals and communities from different nations. In Malaysia, we've seen impact from people making a difference, in many ways. We are especially proud of VISTA whose employees participated together and made such an amazing difference to their own lives and many others. We are pleased to award 'VISTA Eye Specialist' the 21 M.A.D. Days Challenge with a corporate recognition, given to organisations that embrace the spirit of 21 M.A.D. Days," - Mr. Roshan Thiran, Founder of Leaderonomics and the M.A.D. Movement.

"No matter how small our action is, it only takes 1 person to start and collectively builds up to create a great impact for the betterment of our planet - this is what I've learnt from completing these challenges. Of course, the learnings and teamwork from working with the various stakeholders were definitely incredible!" exclaimed Soo Theng.

About VISTA Eye Specialist

Founded in 1999, VISTA is one of the largest Eye Specialist Centers in Malaysia with 11 centers covering Klang Valley, Penang, and Johor Bahru.

