VISTA Eye Specialists collaborates with Hoya Vision Care and Vision Space Optometrists to raise awareness on Myopia Pandemic[1]

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VISTA, in a collaboration with Hoya Vision Care and Vision Space Optometrists (Vision Space), will be sharing with the public, via Facebook Live Webinar on 25 June 20208pm titled 'Addressing our Children's Sight: Controlling the progress of Short-Sightedness in the Era of Digitalization', focusing on the impact of kid's shortsightedness, how parents can help kids with lifestyle tweaks, clinical methods or special contact lenses and glasses.

"In this era of digitalization, especially since the Covid-19 lockdown, we see more kids with increasing shortsightedness (myopia) due to online classes and the increasing use of digital devices to pacify or occupy kids while parents work from home," says VISTA Eye Specialist (VISTA) consultant ophthalmologist, Dr Vienne Tai.

A rising issue worldwide, short-sightedness has become a major health issue for kids. Research shows that 70% to 87% of Asian school children and young adults have myopia².

"The progression of myopia is growing at an alarming rate from the current global prevalence of 30% to 50% by 2050 - close to a 5 billion population³," says Dr. Vienne. "Many don't realize that increasing shortsightedness doesn't mean only the changing of glasses," says Dr. Vienne. "The risks of certain eye diseases increase exponentially with myopia, such as glaucoma and retinal detachment."

"Many parents are actively seeking ways to help their kids control the progression of shortsightedness. However, there is still a lack of knowledge about technology such as special contact lenses and glasses," says Mr. Woon Pak Seong, CEO of Vision Space. "There are some myths about these tools and via this Webinar, parents will be able to understand and learn about how to choose the ones that most suits their child."

"Our goal is to develop optical technology that is readily accessible for kids to lead a better quality of life through controlling myopia progression," adds Mr Chris Toh, Professional Affairs Specialist, Hoya Vision Care. "We will be explaining our technology's breakthrough in the industry, that it is already available locally. Today, more than ever, we are proud to say we have a clinically proven technology to control short-sightedness." Hoya Vision Care, one of the largest healthcare providers in the world, is dedicated to providing the education that will help parents make the best decisions for their children.

Despite the Movement Control Order, VISTA continues its effort to raise awareness of eye health and has conducted over 40 Zoom/FB Live Webinars over the last 3 months including the recent ones with the Star and Sin Chew Daily, 2 major daily newspapers in Malaysia.

[1] http://www.medicaldiscoverynews.com/shows/458-myopia.html [2] https://journals.lww.com/apjoo/FullText/2016/11000/Epidemiology_of_Myopia.2.aspx [3] https://www.aaojournal.org/article/S0161-6420%2816%2900025-7/fulltext

