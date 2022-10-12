Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.10.2022 22:01:00

Vista Outdoor to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

ANOKA, Minn., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. ("Vista Outdoor") (NYSE: VSTO) today announced plans to release its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after the market closes. Following the earnings release, Vista Outdoor's management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT to review results.

Vista Outdoor Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Vista Outdoor Inc.)

The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at: http://investors.vistaoutdoor.com/event. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available at the same location. A telephone recording of the conference call will be available by dialing 1-866-813-9403 and entering the access code: 713731. The telephone recording will be available until Thursday, December 1, 2022.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. We serve a broad and diverse range of consumers around the globe, including outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide these consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. Our operating model leverages shared resources across brands to achieve levels of excellence and performance that would be out of reach for any one brand on its own. Brands include CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fox Racing, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, Simms Fishing, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Bushnell, Remington Ammunition, Federal Ammunition and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

Media Contact
Eric Smith
(901) 573-9156
media.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

Investor Contact
Shelly Hubbard
612-518-5406
investor.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vista-outdoor-to-release-second-quarter-fiscal-2023-financial-results-301647747.html

SOURCE Vista Outdoor Inc.

