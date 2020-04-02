Vista Outdoor to Support Expanded List of Non-Profit Organizations

ANOKA, Minn., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets, is expanding the list of non-profit organizations it will support. The company has identified six new veteran- and youth-focused organizations whose missions are focused on exploring, growing and healing in the outdoors. With a mission to "Bring the World Outside," Vista Outdoor aligns its employees, values and brands to make outdoor experiences more accessible and enjoyable. Vista Outdoor's corporate social responsibility program emphasizes action and impact in the following areas: People, Conservation, Veterans and local Communities.

The six organizations include Big City Mountaineers, the Outdoor Foundation, Trail Blazers, Blue Star Families, House in the Woods and Warrior Bonfire. Each organization has a unique mission to serve military families, veterans, and youth groups through outdoor access, experiences and engagement.

"Our new partners in the non-profit sector play a vital role in advancing outdoor missions and causes. It's critical that these organizations receive support and continue their missions during the current state of national crisis. Our country and the outdoor community is strong and will recover, and these organizations will play a major role in getting us back to normal – and back to nature," said Fred Ferguson, Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications for Vista Outdoor.

A detailed summary of each organization is listed below, along with links to their websites.

Big City Mountaineers provides under-resourced youth with opportunities to get out of their comfort zones and into the wild. There, Big City Mountaineers believes youth can develop confidence for more promising futures. Big City Mountaineers programs focus on improving self-esteem, sense of responsibility, group communication and decision-making skills. Discover more on their website.

Blue Star Families is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening America's military families through community building. The organization helps military families overcome the isolation, frequent moves, deployments, and reduced support from the government. For more on Blue Star Families, check out their website.

House in the Woods brings together active military, veterans, and their family members to relax, share, bond, and deal with lingering stress and grief while enjoying outdoor recreation activities, hunting, fishing, nature tours, campfires, and wildlife spotting. Participants face outdoor challenges while sharing laughter, memories, sorrow, service, pride and other common bonds. To learn more about House in the Woods, visit their website.

Outdoor Foundation, a Foundation of the Outdoor Industry Association, connects kids and families to research, knowledge, people and programs to inspire them to get outside. For more, see their website.

Trail Blazers works to develop values and life skills in our youth through outdoor experiments, social-emotional learning and leadership development programs. For more on the development they do for our youth, visit their website.

Warrior Bonfire strives to improve the lives of Purple Heart recipients on their journey of recovery and healing. The organization creates activity-based, stress-free environments to promote camaraderie and therapeutic healing. For more on Warrior Bonfire, see their website.

Vista Outdoor and its brands support additional non-profit organizations through local partnerships or brand-level support. For more information on these organizations, please visit www.vistaoutdoor.com/social-responsibility-2/

