Vista Realty Partners Announces $41 Million Multifamily Project

ATLANTA, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Realty Partners ("Vista") recently announced its newest community in Douglasville GA., a 303-unit multifamily apartment complex located near Sweetwater Creek State Park. The $41 million project has received $26 million of construction financing from Synovus Bank, with development to begin next month. The project is slated to be completed in September, 2020.

Future residents will enjoy an on-site nature trail, fitness area and bucolic atmosphere amidst 40 acres of woodlands that surround the property. The project, which is the latest development that is part of Vista's corporate commitment to provide housing with attainable rents, will feature units from $850 for a one-bedroom residence, to $1,500 for a three-bedroom residence.

"This project is exciting because it will be the first new multifamily housing development in this submarket in the last decade. Moreover, it will be targeted to individuals and families that are seeking equitable housing and fair price points, without sacrificing the amenities of modern apartment communities." - Eduard de Guardiola, Vista CEO.

Unit sizes range from 600 square feet to 1,450 square feet. The innovative design by Phillips Architects imbue the feel of a master-planned apartment community typically reserved for metropolitan developments, but is nestled in a uniquely private, suburban environment.

Located on Riverside Parkway, the community will provide convenient access to both I-20 and I-285 corridor and is close to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Atlanta's vibrant Midtown district.

About Vista

Founded in 2000, Vista is an Atlanta-based real estate investment company specializing in the operation and development of rental and for-sale multifamily housing throughout the Southeast. Vista's portfolio includes over 60 properties, totaling almost 13,000 units and over $1.4 billion in value. The company is currently focused on ground-up developments, but has extensive experience in acquiring assets at discounts to replacement that offer the opportunity to increase yields through the execution of a value-creation strategy. For additional information visit www.vistarp.com

