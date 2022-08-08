Vista To Acquire Avalara In Deal Valued At $8.4 Bln

(RTTNews) - Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners. Vista will acquire all outstanding shares of Avalara common stock for $93.50 per share in an all-cash deal valued at $8.4 billion, inclusive of Avalara's net debt. Upon completion, Avalara will become a private company.

Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India.