VistaGen CEO Joins U.S. Surgeon General to Discuss Mental Health Crisis in America at the 2022 Concordia Americas Summit

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTGN) (VistaGen), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Shawn K. Singh, will join U.S. Surgeon General, Vice Admiral Vivek H. Murthy, MD, MBA, at the 2022 Concordia Americas Summit to discuss America’s ongoing mental health crisis. To attend the 2022 Americas Summit, you can sign up for an in-person pass or a complimentary digital pass here.

Mr. Singh and Dr. Murthy will discuss rising rates of anxiety and depression disorders and the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the mental health landscape in the U.S., including improving access to treatment and diminishing stigma around seeking care and resources. In this timely fireside chat, they will highlight how the public and private sectors can work together to advance critical mental health care initiatives.

"I am honored to join U.S. Surgeon General Murthy at this important moment in history when so many communities are seeking solutions to escalating mental health challenges,” said Mr. Singh. "VistaGen is helping lead the way by developing innovative therapies designed to change the trajectory of mental health care — one mind at a time.”

2022 Concordia Americas Summit

Topic: Addressing the Mental Health Crisis

Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Time: 11:40 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

The discussion between Mr. Singh and Dr. Murthy is open to registered attendees. It will be accessible via live stream on Concordia’s digital platform, then posted on Concordia’s YouTube channel. A link will also be available on the ‘Events’ page of the ‘Investors’ section on VistaGen’s website.

About VistaGen

VistaGen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company striving to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. The Company is advancing drug candidates with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those that are currently available. VistaGen’s clinical-stage candidates are targeting multiple forms of anxiety and depression. PH94B and PH10 belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which are odorless, neuroactive steroids that bind to distinct receptors on chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages and can impact the limbic amygdala without systemic uptake or direct activity on CNS neurons in the brain. VistaGen’s lead candidate, PH94B, is a nasally administered spray currently in multiple Phase 3 trials in the U.S., with topline results anticipated in 2022. Should ongoing Phase 3 studies be successful, PH94B has the potential to be the first FDA-approved, fast-acting, acute treatment of anxiety for adults with social anxiety disorder. VistaGen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety and depression. Connect at www.VistaGen.com.

About Concordia Americas Summit

The sixth Concordia Americas Summit is taking place in partnership with the General Secretariat of the Organization of American States at the University of Miami and digitally on July 13-14. Concordia’s longest-standing regional initiative, the 2022 Americas Summit will continue its legacy of gathering leaders from across industries, sectors, and geographies to confront the biggest challenges and opportunities facing the Western Hemisphere. To register or find more information about the event, visit the event webpage.

Forward Looking Statements

