Vistagen CEO Shawn Singh to Join Executive Roundtable Discussing Mental Health at Concordia Annual Summit

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, will participate in a private executive roundtable on September 20th at the 2022 Concordia Annual Summit being held September 19-21, 2022, in New York City.

Mr. Singh will join Academy Award winning actress and children’s health advocate, Goldie Hawn, as well as other preeminent C-suite executives, politicians, nonprofit leaders, and entrepreneurs in a roundtable entitled "Finding Solutions: Supporting Mental Health around the Globe.” Ms. Hawn is the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of MindUP™ | The Goldie Hawn Foundation, a not-for-profit organization founded to help children develop the knowledge and tools they need to manage stress, regulate emotions, and face the challenges of the 21st century with optimism, resilience, and compassion. The private executive roundtable will take place following Ms. Hawn’s public fireside chat focusing on bolstering youth mental health resources in the wake of the mental health crisis.

Mr. Singh will bring a unique perspective to the upcoming 2022 Concordia Annual Summit on how we can change the trajectory of mental health care, eliminate stigma surrounding anxiety and depression and expand resources for diverse communities. Earlier this year, Mr. Singh hosted a fireside chat with the U.S. Surgeon General, Vice Admiral Vivek H. Murthy, MD, MBA, at the 2022 Concordia Americas Summit on how the public and private sectors can work together to advance critical mental health care initiatives.

"I am honored to join Ms. Hawn and executive leaders in this timely and important roundtable discussing mental health and ways to improve the lives of those impacted by anxiety and depression,” said Shawn Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Vistagen. "This roundtable is another exciting opportunity to eliminate the stigma around mental health, encourage listening to those feeling alone and in need and discuss Vistagen’s efforts to transform mental health care.”

Mr. Singh joins a diverse list of leaders and executives, including First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, and New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, set to participate in the 2022 Concordia Annual Summit. To attend the 2022 Concordia Annual Summit, register here.

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage, CNS-focused biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. Vistagen is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those that are currently available. PH94B and PH10 belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which are investigational neuroactive steroid nasal sprays designed with a novel rapid-onset mechanism of action that activates chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages and can impact the olfactory-amygdala neural circuits without systemic distribution or direct activity on CNS neurons in the brain. Vistagen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety and depression. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

About 2022 Concordia Annual Summit

With over a decade of experience bringing together heads of state, leaders of the private and NGO sectors, and new and diversified perspectives to explore tangible solutions to local and global challenges, the 2022 Concordia Annual Summit will be the largest convening alongside the UN General Assembly. Concordia’s 12th Annual Summit will convene the top movers and shakers of today’s world to spark dialogue, promote collaboration, and collectively pave the path toward a more equitable, sustainable future. The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit will take place at the Sheraton New York Times Square on September 19-21, 2022.

