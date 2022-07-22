VistaGen : Phase 3 Trial Of PH94B In Social Anxiety Disorder Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) said that its PALISADE-1 Phase 3 clinical trial of PH94B, which evaluated for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder, did not achieve its primary endpoint, as measured by change from baseline using the Subjective Units of Distress Scale compared to placebo.

However, the company noted that the tolerability profile of PH94B in PALISADE-1 was favorable and consistent with previously reported results from all other clinical trials. No severe or serious adverse events were reported for PH94B in prior clinical trials or in PALISADE-1.

The company noted that its team will continue to pursue PH94B's potential as a new treatment option for multiple anxiety disorders — including for both acute treatment for social anxiety disorder in its ongoing PALISADE-2 Phase 3 trial and for continued use in ongoing Phase 2 trial in adjustment disorder with anxiety.

A person with Social anxiety disorder feels intense, persistent symptoms of anxiety or fear in certain social situations, such as meeting new people, making comments in a business meeting, dating, being on a job interview, answering a question in class, or talking to a cashier in a store.

