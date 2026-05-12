VistaGen Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2AJU8 / ISIN: US92840H2022
|
12.05.2026 14:16:58
Vistagen Reports Positive Preliminary Phase 3 Data For Fasedienol In Social Anxiety Disorder
(RTTNews) - VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) on Tuesday announced preliminary positive data from the ongoing open-label extension portion of its Phase 3 PALISADE-3 study evaluating fasedienol for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder.
The study assessed changes from baseline on the Liebowitz Social Anxiety Scale (LSAS), a clinician-administered measure evaluating fear and avoidance associated with social anxiety disorder. Patients treated with fasedienol showed improvements in both fear and avoidance subscales over time.
The open-label extension also evaluated changes on the Social Phobia Inventory (SPIN), a patient-reported scale measuring fear, avoidance and physiological symptoms of social phobia. According to the company, the initial four-month analysis showed clinically relevant improvement over time in patients participating in the extension study.
Fasedienol nasal spray, administered as needed up to six times daily, was observed to be well tolerated in adults with social anxiety disorder. The discontinuation rate due to adverse events was 2.6%, with no discontinuations attributed to fasedienol.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VistaGen Therapeutics Inc
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu VistaGen Therapeutics Inc
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX schließt unter 24.000 Punkten -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche schwach. An den US-Börsen ging es uneinheitlich zu. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.