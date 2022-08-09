VistaGen Therapeutics to Report Fiscal Year 2023 First Quarter Financial Results on August 11, 2022

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to report financial results for its fiscal year 2023 first quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Event: VistaGen Therapeutics Fiscal Year 2023 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

US Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-888-999-5318

TOLL/International Dial-in: 1-848-280-6460

Conference ID: 4956626

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1558823&tp_key=7de8cd8f64

An audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the link provided above. Participants should access this webcast site 10 minutes before the start of the call. In addition, a telephone playback of the call will be available after approximately 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, August 11, 2022. To listen to the replay, call toll free 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally (toll). Please use the replay PIN number 151563.

About VistaGen

VistaGen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company striving to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. The Company is advancing drug candidates with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those that are currently available. VistaGen’s clinical-stage candidates are targeting multiple forms of anxiety and depression. PH94B and PH10 belong to a new class of drugs known as pherine nasal sprays, which are investigational neuroactive steroids designed with a novel rapid-onset mechanism of action that activates chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages and can impact the olfactory-amygdala neural circuits without systemic uptake or direct activity on CNS neurons in the brain. VistaGen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety and depression. Connect at www.VistaGen.com.

