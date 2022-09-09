|
Vistagen to Participate in Upcoming Morgan Stanley and Baird Healthcare Conferences
Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTGN) (Vistagen, the Company), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in New York. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings during these conferences.
Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Tuesday, September 13th at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time
Location: New York, New York
Webcast will be accessible through the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.Vistagen.com.
Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Wednesday, September 14th at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: New York, New York
About Vistagen
Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage, CNS-focused biopharmaceutical company striving to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. The Company is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those that are currently available. Vistagen’s clinical-stage candidates are targeting multiple forms of anxiety and depression. PH94B and PH10 belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which are odorless and tasteless investigational neuroactive steroids designed with a novel rapid-onset mechanism of action that activates chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages and can impact the olfactory-amygdala neural circuits without systemic uptake or direct activity on CNS neurons in the brain. Vistagen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety and depression. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.
