Vistagen to Present at Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTGN) (Vistagen, the Company), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference taking place in New York on November 15 and 16, 2022.

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference Details

Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: New York, New York

Investors interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting during the conference should contact the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference coordinator.

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage, CNS-focused biopharmaceutical company striving to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. The Company is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those that are currently available. Vistagen’s clinical-stage candidates are targeting multiple forms of anxiety and depression. PH94B and PH10 belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which are investigational neuroactive steroids designed with a novel rapid-onset mechanism of action that activates chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages and can impact the olfactory-amygdala neural circuits without systemic uptake or direct activity on CNS neurons in the brain. Vistagen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety and depression – one mind at a time. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

